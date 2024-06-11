aelf One Day Volume Hits $12.29 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $305.57 million and $12.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,869,382 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

