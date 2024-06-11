AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Up 2.6%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $211.25 and last traded at $210.17. Approximately 80,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 317,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

AeroVironment Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 34.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

