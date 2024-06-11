Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $30.44

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.44, but opened at $32.83. Affirm shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 3,047,304 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Affirm Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Affirm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

