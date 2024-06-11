Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $2,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 607,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,768. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $89.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

