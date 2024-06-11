Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $6,265,371.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $6,265,371.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,582,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,462,606.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $2,391,381.36.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $2,713,263.76.

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $4,451,327.58.

On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $2,629,223.64.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.8 %

AGYS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 140,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

