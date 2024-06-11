Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $43.65

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $43.65 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00076443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00026548 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011465 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000071 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.74 or 0.67487338 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

