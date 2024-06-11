Aion Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $133.98 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00077528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011199 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000071 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.74 or 0.67487338 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

