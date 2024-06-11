Airship AI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AISP)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,094 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,149% compared to the average daily volume of 86 call options.

Airship AI Stock Up 53.8 %

Shares of Airship AI stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. 72,707,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,826. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25. Airship AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Airship AI will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Airship AI in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

See Also

