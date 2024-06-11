Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.70

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 388723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.
Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
