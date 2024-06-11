Alden Global Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 32,956 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Chart Industries makes up approximately 1.9% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alden Global Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 71,950.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.98. 123,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,890. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 143.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

