Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Lowered by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. 431,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,542. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.