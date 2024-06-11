Algorand Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64.86 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $64.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00046680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,565,773 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

