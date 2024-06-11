Algorand Reaches One Day Volume of $62.14 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $62.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00046514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,561,087 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

