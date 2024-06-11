Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.39 and last traded at $78.65. Approximately 3,359,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,263,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

