Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.5% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 4,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 39,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6,994.9% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 102,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.99. 3,836,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,352,283. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average is $151.37.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

