Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $1,761,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,514,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,180,496. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

