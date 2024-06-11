Alta Park Capital LP Buys 256,819 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alta Park Capital LP raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,819 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 4.0% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $38,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,092,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,860,371. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

