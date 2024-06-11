Alta Park Capital LP Purchases Shares of 156,900 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 156,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,546,000 after acquiring an additional 477,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.53. 2,681,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,155,846. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

