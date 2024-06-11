Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju Sells 2,296 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.2 %

AMBA stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,776. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

