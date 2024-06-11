América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $4,572,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $42,575,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 579,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 40,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.3 %

AMX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 1,448,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.