Analyzing Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BTC Digital and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagaya Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies -10.53% -4.23% -2.30%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares BTC Digital and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.49, indicating that its share price is 549% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and Pagaya Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.39 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies $812.05 million 1.06 -$128.44 million ($1.41) -8.58

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats BTC Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

