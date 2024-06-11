Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $81.38 million and $9.44 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00047366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

