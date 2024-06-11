Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 266.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,452. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

