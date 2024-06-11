Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 24,800 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,357.84.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,750.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97.

On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.

Shares of D.UN traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$19.39. 8,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.94. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$30.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.94.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

