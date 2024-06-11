Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,157 shares during the quarter. Arvinas comprises 4.5% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 5.42% of Arvinas worth $122,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arvinas by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. 575,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

