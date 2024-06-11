ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.46 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $33.46 million and $1.49 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,535.08 or 1.00020610 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012280 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00088538 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05192654 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,443,640.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

