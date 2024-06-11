Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 4.8%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $29.85. 1,266,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,125,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $860,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $15,067,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

