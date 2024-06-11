AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Insider Esi Minta-Jacobs Sells 2,529 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,114. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,874,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 98,444 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 787,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,707 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMK

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.