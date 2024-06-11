AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Insider Esi Minta-Jacobs Sells 2,529 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AssetMark Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AMK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,114. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $37.54.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.
