ATOR Protocol (ATOR) One Day Volume Hits $1.59 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.67 million and $1.59 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00002495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATOR Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,497.29882821 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.64301893 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,294,656.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATOR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATOR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.