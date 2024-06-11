Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $113.05 and last traded at $113.50. 747,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 553,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

