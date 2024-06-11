Avenir Corp Has $77.88 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Avenir Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 6.7% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avenir Corp owned 0.17% of Copart worth $77,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,607. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.