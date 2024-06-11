Avenir Corp Sells 145,235 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Avenir Corp decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,235 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,330,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $12,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 380,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,217. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 522.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

