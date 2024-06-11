Avenir Corp Sells 3,597 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Avenir Corp lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 0.6% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 703,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

