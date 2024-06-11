Avidity Partners Management LP Buys 162,600 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.97% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $36,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $23,513,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,778,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,530,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,427,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,797 shares of company stock worth $4,976,789. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,404. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

