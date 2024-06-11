Avidity Partners Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Avidity Partners Management LP reduced its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,000 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.38% of Legend Biotech worth $41,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 101.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 860,410 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,668,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,050,000 after purchasing an additional 696,096 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $28,646,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 879,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 323,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 148,985 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

LEGN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. 1,383,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,147. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

