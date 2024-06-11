Avidity Partners Management LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Avidity Partners Management LP trimmed its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,200 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.05% of Revolution Medicines worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,500.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,500.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.1 %

Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.02. 873,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,378. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. Wedbush increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

