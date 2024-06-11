Avidity Partners Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Avidity Partners Management LP cut its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,662 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $4,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 136,418 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 113,040 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Down 1.2 %

IMVT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 985,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,377. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $149,882.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,891,350.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.