Avidity Partners Management LP Purchases New Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,333,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 3.12% of Immunome as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of Immunome stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,550. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $941.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

