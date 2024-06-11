Avidity Partners Management LP Takes $52.16 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,158,000. United Therapeutics makes up about 1.9% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,738 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.76. 475,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.30 and its 200 day moving average is $237.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $280.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $3,555,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,328 shares of company stock valued at $40,002,673. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

