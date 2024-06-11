AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 989,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,799,000 after acquiring an additional 204,389 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. 57,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

