Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Holdings Reduced by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,277 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $58,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axos Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,755,000 after buying an additional 134,266 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 152.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

