AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Noble Financial

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,015. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZZ has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AZZ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AZZ by 4,165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 400,526 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

