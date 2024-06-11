B. Riley Boosts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $20.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Zumiez Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.32. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zumiez

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

