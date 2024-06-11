Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.21

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.21 and last traded at $94.22, with a volume of 677207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.93.

The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238,374 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,868,000 after purchasing an additional 78,331 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Baidu by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

