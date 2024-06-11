Bank of America Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $84.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. 132,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,759. American International Group has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

