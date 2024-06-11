Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,970,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,666,000 after buying an additional 5,484,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after buying an additional 4,338,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. 44,344,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,055,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

