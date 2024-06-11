Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Rory Wallace Acquires 202,480,772 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) Director Rory Wallace purchased 202,480,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $10,124,038.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,613,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,676.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 29.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 37,195,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,125,374. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The company had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

