Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,520 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. Shopify accounts for about 1.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

SHOP stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,777,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

