Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,910 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 158,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $11,411,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. 756,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,513. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

