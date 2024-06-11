Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,330 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954,351 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,264 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,980,000 after buying an additional 2,372,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,433,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,843,000 after buying an additional 285,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,092,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $195,492,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 607,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,480. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 183.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.